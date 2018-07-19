Seems That Ari Lennox Had Too Much “Whipped Cream”

Don’t you hate it when thoughts of an ex-boo hijacks your mind? You hear their name everywhere, see their face in every person you meet, and sometimes dream about them at night.

Singer Ari Lennox sings about those frustrating sentiments in her song “Whipped Cream,” an Elite-produced groove about the infamous condition known as “ex brain.”

“‘Whipped Cream’ is my little baby that expresses how I feel about an ex that I’m still not over. He’s the same n***a that I talked about in [her 2016 EP] PHO,” she reveals.

Listen below:

Ari is signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records as the label’s first lady.