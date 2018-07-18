Sade Back In the Studio For New Album

The musical Goddess, better known as Sade, and her band are back in the studio.

Following the release of “Flowers in the Universe,” a song contributed to Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack, it seems the music icon is finished hibernating from her latest long hiatus and will begin work on a new studio album.

“We’re working on a new album,” Stuart Matthewman, an original member of the Grammy-winning band, tells Rated R&B.

Matthewman adds that Sade and their creative team currently have “a bunch of songs,” that eager fans will hear once they’re satisfied with the final product. “When we’re happy, then we’ll let everyone else hear it.”

The new album will be Sade’s first release since 2010’s Soldier of Love, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 502,000 copies.

Seems like a long time since 2010, but Sade isn’t affected by deadlines. “The record company knows there’s no point in nagging us or giving us deadlines. It doesn’t really help the process,” Matthewman adds. He later insists, “[Sade’s] not interested in the fame or any of that [other] stuff. She likes to put out art. So when it’s ready, it will come out.”

However long it takes, we’ll be here waiting!

