Drop Your Cell Phone: Shenna Wants You To Join The ‘Conversation’

Everyone’s on their cell phones nowadays, unable to be fully present and take in the moment. With technology and social media degrading our ability to develop real-life interpersonal connections, rising R&B/Pop sensation Shenna provides some commentary on the matter with her brand new single, “Conversation.”

“I wrote this song because I feel that a lot of times people avoid telling someone they care about the truth, afraid they will hurt them but in reality it’s hurting both sides by not having a real, personal conversation to hash out problems,” she says.

“Conversation” comes on the heels of Shenna’s performance at L.A’s The Mint, her Reebok ad campaign, and the V Magazine debut of the vibrant music video for her high-energy, Bruno Mars-inspired single “Magenta.”

Shenna Somsmieh, known by her stage name Shenna, is a singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, co-producer, and model who, since the age of seven, has performed in front of thousands across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Hailing from Woodbridge, Virginia, Shenna’s received some heavy airplay in the U.S and in several countries around the world including Poland, Australia, Ghana, and the U.K. Several of her records (including two from her debut album Made Of Gold) are featured on the 2016 season of Oxygen’s The Bad Girls Club (“You Can’t Sit With Us,” “Made Of Gold,” “So Love”), MTV’s Teen Mom OG (“Control”), MTV’s Finding Carter (“Take Your Time”), and Netflix’s film Miss Stevens (“Made Of Gold”). Shenna’s debut EP, Dream In Color, held the number one spot on Bandcamp in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia market for several months.