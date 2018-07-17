Jeremih is About “That” Life

Jeremih is keeping busy!

Fresh off the release of his Ty Dolla $ign collaboration “The Light,” the Chi-Town crooner returns with the new solo effort, “That.”

On the Chase the Money and Deddin production, Mih coos about his flippin’ game by turning a “brown bag into a sack” and name checks designer brands including Givenchy, Off-White, and Balmain.

The record is only a minute and a half, so we’ll see if he drops a full version.

Jeremih is currently hard at work on a joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, as well as the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s Late Nights. He will also tour with Taylor this summer.