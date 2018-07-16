Estelle Drops New Single, “Better”

British songstress Estelle has released a new single titled “Better,” a stripped-down groove with reggae undertones.

Produced by Harmony Samuels, the song finds the singer singing about an indescribable love that can only be felt between soulmates. “‘Better’ can only be felt between two people,” she tweeted. “Body & mind doing what it wants to, waited each other out, because at the end of a time “no- one in the world can love you better…”

“We can get comfortable, I’ll get you comfortable,” she sings. “I’ll show you something / Twist up that antidote / Show me that animal / Go head and give it all to me baby.”

“Better” will appear on Estelle’s upcoming album and on the Reggae Gold 2018: 25th Anniversary compilation album. The record follows the Tarrus Riley-assisted single “Love Like Ours.”

You can find the music video exclusively through Apple Music.

Stream “Better” below: