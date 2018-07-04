Teyana Taylor and Ty Dolla Sign Working on Joint Album

Even though Teyana Taylor won’t be releasing an updated version of her new album K.T.S.E., she’ll still be dropping new music in the form of a joint album with Ty Dolla Sign.

Taylor revealed the news on Twitter via response to a fan who raved about her song “3 Way” on K.T.S.E., which features Ty. “We actually bout to do a whole album together” she replied.

We know, we know: after the shaky, unpredictable rough roll-out of K.S.T.E., will this album actually come to fruition? According to Teyana, don’t worry: she’s CERTAIN this album will drop in its entirety. “Oh no this is for sure happening. A full album,” she tweeted with a winky face emoji.

This makes joint album number 2 that Ty will be featured on: he’s also working on a joint album titled MihTy with Jeremih, whom Teyana is scheduled to tour with this summer.

Looks like it’s a family affair!