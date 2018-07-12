Chris Brown Enters Not Guilty Plea In Florida Nightclub Incident

Singer Chris Brown was arrested last week after a concert in West Palm Beach, Florida related to a felony battery charge after a club brawl and an alleged attack on photographer Bennie Vines Jr. back in April 2017.

Vines Jr. claims he was hired by the venue to take photos of Chris’ nightclub appearance when Brown punched him in the face unwarranted. Vines claims the ordeal was captured on club security cameras. According to Page Six, Vines Jr. suffered a minor cut to his lip and declined medical attention, but wanted to press charges.

Brown is currently on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour, but his attorney appeared in court on Monday (July 8) to submit a not guilty plea on Brown’s behalf.

Brown is free on $2,000 bail.