Grammy Winner Chris Brown Arrested and Released Following Florida Tour Stop

Grammy-winning R&B artist Chris Brown was arrested and released on bail in Florida on Thursday night following a show.

Brown was detained by police after performing a concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach. The cops were said to be waiting on the wing of the stage for Brown and snatched him righter after he walked off.

On Friday, a spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail confirmed to multiple outlets that Brown had been arrested for an outstanding warrant for a battery charge in neighboring Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

The spokesman added Brown had posted a $2,000 bond and had been released.

Brown, who is currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour, was seemly unshaken as he posted on Instagram hours later, “What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!!” alongside an image of himself and emojis of a face rolling its eyes and a love heart.

The 29-year-old entertainer’s record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Brown is also currently part of a sexual battery investigation in Los Angeles, following claims from an unnamed woman that she was imprisoned in his Californian home after a party, prevented from accessing her cell phone and raped by one of his acquaintances, rapper Lowell Grissom. In a lawsuit filed on behalf of Jane Doe by lawyer Gloria Allred, she claimed Brown supplied guests at the bash with alcohol and drugs.

And another woman, named Cassandra, recently won a restraining order against the singer, claiming he lashed out at her at another party. Chris was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her. In legal papers, Cassandra accused Brown of stalking her.