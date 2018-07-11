Following his woke-trap song/video “This Is America,” Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) drops two chill, breezy tunes to christen the summer season: “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.”

Both songs are co-written and co-produced by Gambino and Ludwig Goransson (the same folks behind “This Is America” and Gambino’s single “Redbone” from his 2016 album “Awaken, My Love”), and both summer anthems feel like a glass of lemonade and an ice cream cone on a sunny day, mixed with cool breeze and a hammock.

Listen below:

These two grooves follow a previous release titled “Saturday” and can be found on various streaming platforms under the Summer Pack playlist, as well as his forthcoming album.

Also, check out Childish Gambino this fall when he’ll head out on tour with Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples.