Toronto Artist Melvin Elray Releases Soulful Single, ‘Scars’

Toronto-based R&B/Soul artist Melvin Elray drops a soulful offering called “Scars,” a joint from his latest album, 5th Lane.

As soon as the beat drops, you’ll get Prince and D’Angelo vibes as the groove saunters along and Melvin whips out his falsetto. And it’s understandable why: Elray is inspired by Lauryn Hill, Stevie Wonder, and OutKast with an undying love of Hip-Hop and R&B. You can hear it all on his amazing album, 5th Lane, which you can stream here.

Stream a snippet below:

IG: melvin.elray

FB: @melvinelraymusic