PJ Morton Performs For NPR’s Tiny Desk Series

Following the unplugged performance of his Grammy-nominated album Gumbo, PJ Morton is back to unleash more live sounds, this time for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ concert series.

With Morton on the Fender Rhodes, he was also accompanied by a 10-piece string section, a percussionist and bass player crammed into the tiny space for a 3-song jam session. Appropriately enough, “Claustrophobic” was the first selection performed, followed by “Go Through Your Phone” and “First Began.”

Watch and enjoy the talents of PJ Morton below: