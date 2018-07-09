Toronto-based vocalist/producer Sylo Nozra releases two new singles “Je T’Adore” and “OMW.” Both songs serve as Sylo’s first musical output since releasing “Right Here” in 2017.

The vibrant singles provide a smooth, slow tempo soundscape completed with tropical rhythms for two sweet, refreshing love songs.

The musical maestro has made headlines with his avant-garde R&B style since bursting onto the scene in 2015. Sylo has steadily increased his fan base throughout North America since debuting his critically acclaimed EP This_Era which included the breakout single, “Losing Myself” which accrued 5.4 million streams after being placed on Spotify’s top streaming playlist. In 2017, he released the Fervor EP.

IG: sylonozra