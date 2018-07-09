Leon Thomas III – Sunken Place

Actor/singer/rapper/producer Leon Thomas, also known as one-half of the production/songwriting duo The Rascals, drops a new song called “Sunken Place.”

Inspired by the void of mental nothingness from the movie “Get Out,” the song’s concept keeps with that same theme of a dark place of depression, but rather after a breakup.

“Got me in a sunken place / Got me all lost in space…How you supposed to learn if you make the same mistake twice? / How can I move if I text you every late night?” he sings.

“Sunken Place” is the second single from Thomas’ forthcoming EP, Genesis, which is slated to release later this year on Priority Records.

The Rascals have worked with Toni Braxton, Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign, among others.

Listen to “Sunken Place” below: