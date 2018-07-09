Jamie Foxx Dodges Charges Over Sexual Assault Allegation

Singer/actor/comedian Jamie Foxx has been cleared of all charges regarding sexual assault allegations that came out last month regarding an alleged incident that occurred in 2002 at a party at his house. The reason the charges are being dropped in because the statute of limitations has long expired; the legal deadline for the alleged incident to be reported to police became void in 2005. The statute of limitations has also run out for the woman to file a civil suit against Foxx.

The accuser claimed Foxx forced her into a room and smacked her in the face with his penis when she refused to give him oral sex. The woman, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, said she was asked to leave the party, and she later went to the hospital after suffering a panic attack due to the emotional ramifications of the incident.

Las Vegas authorities began investigating the claims in early June. The multi-talented actor/singer denied the accusations via a statement by his lawyer Allison Hart, calling the claims “absurd,” and insisting the incident never occurred. Hart said her client Foxx will file a countersuit against the woman for “filing a false police report.”