It Was All a Hoax: Keyshia Cole is Not Pregnant!

If you were one of those fans excited about Keyshia Cole’s pregnancy news, well, bury those feelings.

On Thursday, Cole uploaded a professional photograph of herself in a snake skin pant suit to Instagram and captioned it with “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit ,” followed by “#CongradulationsAreInOrder .”

The world took the post as a pregnancy announcement, but according to Cole, she was only “trolling.”

“I KINDA☝🏽 APOLOGIZE for #TROLLING yesterday, telling y’all I was ##Preggo !!!!,” she writes before giving a reason for the false statement. “Buuuuuuut y’all need to stop body shamming me and sayin I’m PREGNANT 🤰 EVERY OTHER DAY !!!! Like seriously, it hurts my feelings 😡 HEY @fashionnova 😈 thought it was sweet that you all were excited about the news tho 😩😂😂😂😂😩🤦🏻‍♀️🤰🏻@NikoKhale 🤨”

Keyshia has been dating 22-year-old rapper Niko Khale; the couple celebrated Independence Day together on Wednesday.

Keyshia has one child, eight-year-old Daniel Hiram Gibson, Jr, from her relationship with estranged husband Daniel Gibson. The singer split from the basketball star in 2014, but it wasn’t until last year that she filed for divorce.