Keyshia Cole Pregnant With Her Second Child

Keyshia Cole is going to be a mom, again!

The R&B singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce she is expecting her second child. Alongside a professional photograph of herself in a snake skin pant suit, the 36-year-old beauty wrote: “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit 😩,” followed by “#CongradulationsAreInOrder 😈.”

No word yet on the father of the child, but many can guess it will be 22-year-old rapper Niko Khale, who she has been dating for a while, and the couple celebrated Independence Day together on Wednesday.

Keyshia’s first child, eight-year-old Daniel Hiram Gibson, Jr, is her son from her relationship with estranged husband Daniel Gibson. The singer split from the basketball star in 2014, but it wasn’t until last year that she filed for divorce.