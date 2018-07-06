Report: Chris Brown’s Arrest Tied To Alleged Photographer Attack

As reported earlier, Chris Brown was arrested after leaving the stage during a concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida Thursday night.

According to a spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail, the Grammy-winning R&B artist was booked for an outstanding warrant for a battery charge in neighboring Hillsborough County, but no other details were provided.

Now, according to a new report, the arrest stems from an incident last year where Brown allegedly attacked a photographer. New York Post’s Page Six claims Brown was arrested on a felony battery warrant for allegedly assaulting Bennie Vines Jr., who was hired by bosses at a Tampa club to take photos during an event hosted by the singer in April 2017.

According to the publication, Vines Jr. told police officers he was just doing his job when Chris allegedly punched him in the face. The 29-year-old left before cops arrived and Vines Jr. declined medical attention, but he informed authorities he wanted to press charges because he allegedly suffered a minor cut to his lip.

Brown was released on $2,000 bail hours after the arrest. He is scheduled to perform Friday night in Tampa, Florida.