PREMIERE: Trevor James Calls Out His Ex For ‘Creepin’

Alternative/R&B artist Trevor James premieres the new single “Creepin,” a song from his forthcoming album, Maxine, out July 13. On the piercing offering, Trevor draws inspiration from rock & roll eras gone by for an eclectic, soulful, and finely-calibrated presentation. The guitar strums add to a rousing showcase of this artist’s talents.

“I wrote this song after I had been talking with a significant other. She ended up cutting me off and would never text me back or call me back but she was always viewing my Instagram stories and Snapchat and liking my pictures,” James says about the making of the record. “One day she ended up messaging me out of nowhere, and I said to myself ‘she’s just always creepin’ around but won’t hit me up, don’t you know I can see you’ and in that very moment, I said ‘Creepin… I need to turn that into a song.'”

James grew up in Los Angeles surrounded by a community of like-minded musicians who encouraged and supported his own interest in music. Becoming involved in his local scene from a young age, all-night jam sessions with his best friends soon turned into local gigs, and the time eventually came for Trevor to break off as a solo act.

He adds about his upcoming LP, “I’m very excited to be releasing my whole album Maxine on July 13. I have already released two songs off of the album ( “Maxine” and “Assassin”) that you can listen to on Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud etc.

Purchase ‘Creepin’ HERE!