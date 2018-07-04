Revolt Chief Executive Faces Racism Allegations; Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Defends Her

The CEO of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ music-based network Revolt TV, Roma Khanna, is facing racism allegations by a former employee. According to New York Post’s Page Six, the ex-employee wrote a letter to Revolt’s higher-ups accusing Khanna (who is of East Indian descent) of racist workplace behavior.

Describing herself as a “young, educated black woman,” the former Revolt employee says in the letter that she witnessed Khanna say black women “intimidate her” and that after a recent revamp at the company, where 30 percent of the Revolt staff were laid off, the ex-employee said 99 percent of those were black employees.

The ex-employee also said Khanna made insensitive, tone-deaf remarks about Meek Mill regarding his prison release. When it was suggested at a meeting that Meek Mill host a round-table talk about prison reform on the network, the ex-employee alleges Khanna responded, “Maybe the conversation isn’t about prison reform, maybe it’s about how to stay out of jail, black boy.”

Revolt founder Sean “Diddy” Combs is defending Khanna, telling both Page Six and TMZ that after receiving the letter and reviewing the allegations, Khanna will keep her position as CEO.

“This story is inaccurate. We are a black-owned and operated network and we have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind,” the statement reads. “Revolt is led by a woman of color who is expected to uphold the same standards that I hold for all of my companies. After an extensive review led by outside counsel there were no findings of deliberate misconduct. At this time, Roma Khanna will remain as CEO of REVOLT.

He continued, “Regarding the recent restructure, Revolt’s diversity remains unchanged. We are 67 percent ethnically diverse, with more than 60 percent of the senior leadership being women. Any suggestion that any company of mine negatively targets African Americans is absurd and offensive.”

Khanna was appointed chief executive of Revolt in September 2017. She was previously the president of MGM Studios TV Group & Digital. Diddy launched Revolt in 2013.