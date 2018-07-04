Janet Jackson Remembers Her Dad Joe Jackson With Social Media Tribute

For the first time, Janet Jackson, 52, has publicly mourned the death of her father Joe Jackson on Social media.

On Tuesday, the music icon uploaded a throwback black-and-white photo to Twitter and Instagram that shows her young self with braided hair sitting on her father’s lap as the pair posed for the adorable family photo. Janet captioned the picture with a simple purple heart emoji.

The photo comes on the heels on Joe Jackson’s private memorial service on Monday where Janet was said to be “front and center” alongside various other family figures.

Joe was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California – the same cemetery where his famous son Michael Jackson was buried in 2009 after passing away at age 50. The Thriller hitmaker is reportedly entombed in Forest Lawn’s private Great Mausoleum, which is inaccessible to the general public.

Jackson family patriarch Joe died in a Las Vegas hospice at the age of 89 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Katherine Jackson, eleven children and dozens of grandchildren.

Janet’s tribute joins a host of others from family and fans alike, who have celebrated Joe for his success within the music industry.

The Jackson family also released a shared statement remembering the late music manager. “We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today,” they shared with the Associated Press.