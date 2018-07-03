Looks Like Teyana Taylor Will Not Release An Updated Album… Here’s Why

Fans that were looking for an updated version of Teyana Taylor’s recently released sophomore album, K.T.S.E, will not get their wish.

The Kanye West-executive produced project was released last month, but Taylor says it wasn’t complete because she was forced to ditch a few sampled songs by Sade and Lauryn Hill in order to meet her drop date.

Last week, Teyana revealed she was going to re-release the LP with revamped tracks, but when the songs failed to materialize, devotees began asking about the delay on Twitter.

Now, Teyana has decided to give up on the idea of dropping a new version of K.T.S.E. as she is still having trouble trying to obtain the rights to the additional samples used.

“I guess we ain’t getting one,” she replied to a fan asking about the revamped album on Monday.

“A lot of clearance issues, s**t takes time,” Teyana added. “At this point I will leave album the way it is & will just debut the extended records thru my visuals (videos)!”

In her recent chat with Los Angeles’ radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood, she declined to place the full blame on Kanye for the sample problems.

“I’d have to blame a little bit of everybody because we set the date and we had the listening party, and then we had clearance issues,” she shrugged. “As far as the clearance issues, I don’t know. I feel like everybody plays a part.

Explaining why they decided to stick with the original release date, she added, “With Ye, he really wanted me to be happy, and he knew that the wait (to release her new music) was killing me.”

K.T.S.E. was the follow-up to her debut album, 2014’s VII.