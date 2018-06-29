Teyana Taylor Addresses Rollout Of Unfinished ‘K.S.T.E’ Album

Last weekend (June 23), Teyana Taylor’s 8-track album K.T.S.E. arrived as a surprise with no promo, but now we know why: that version wasn’t the finished product!

Earlier this week, during an interview with Real 92.3’s “Big Boy in the Morning,” Teyana revealed that the completed version is due this weekend (June 30th or July 1st). “Saturday, Sunday, you’ll hear the complete version of the album, which is the reason why it’s been a lot of mixed reviews because everybody’s like, ‘The album sounds incomplete.'”

So just how does something like this happen? As it turns out, the stunted version was rushed out as Kanye’s idea to appease hungry fans. “With [Kanye], he just really wanted me to be happy and he knew that the wait was killing me just as much as the fans, but I don’t think he all the way knew that,” she said. “Yeah, the wait is killing me, but I’m also willing to wait [for the complete album].”

As for the title K.T.S.E. (Keep That Same Energy), Teyana

Stay tuned for the rollout of K.T.S.E. this weekend and press play on the 50-minute interview with Big Boy below: