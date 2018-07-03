Did He Kill It? Zayn Covers Beyonce’s ‘Me, Myself & I’

To hold fans over while he works on his upcoming album, former One Direction member Zayn drops a cover of Beyonce’s classic self-love anthem “Me, Myself & I.” He tweeted, “Album is on the way. Got a few surprises for you too .. here’s a taster.”

Zayn’s vocals aren’t as emotive as Beyonce’s, he adds his own adlibs and a masculine twist to the lyrics while keeping the same vibe as Beyoncé’s 2003 hit from her solo debut album Dangerously in Love.

While the cover doesn’t move us, apparently, model girlfriend Gigi Hadid loved it. “I meeeaaannnnn,” she tweeted along with heart eye emojis.

Stream below and tell us what you think:

Zayn is working on the follow-up to his 2016 project Mind of Mine.