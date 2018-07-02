Leading Canadian songwriter David Bray captures the populous solitude of a city-based love affair on new single “Drown Out The Silence,” featuring Lorraine Reid.

“Drown Out The Silence” is from Bray’s new album Crowded Isolation, the second in a trilogy of projects built thematically around urban life. The song features the warm vocals of Lorraine Reid and the swing of classic R&B. The lyrics speak on the challenges of urban life.

Bray tells Soultracks, “The lyrics are a very important part of ‘Crowded Isolation’ (both the single and the album) in addition to the musical hooks. It is my deeply personal perspective on the challenges of urban life. I wrote and produced this album with the help of some renowned musical friends (including one of Motown’s original Funk Brothers) and some outstanding new vocalists. While I have worked to make Crowded Isolation sound contemporary and fresh, you will definitely hear echoes of original Motown, R&B and Soul which are so important to me.”

The first in Bray’s album trilogy was Night Rains, which became an international hit.