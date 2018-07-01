Drake is the King of music streaming!

The Toronto rapper’s fifth studio album, Scorpion, garnered more than 170 million streams on Apple Music in 24 hours. The new feat breaks his previous record; his 2017 project, More Life, recorded 89.9 million streams in its first day.

Apple confirmed that the 25-tracks double LP ‘Scorpion’ now holds both the U.S. and global streaming records, and the debut is the largest single-day streaming total for any album on any streaming service to date.

Meanwhile, on Spotify, ‘Scorpion’ logged more than 132 million streams in its first 24 hours, breaking the single-day record.

Scorpion is also on track to shatter the single-week streaming record of 431 million streams, currently held by Post Malone’s beerbongs & bentleys, with experts predicting Drake’s album could land one billion streams in its first week.

The album is expected to move 870-920,000 units in its first week, reports HITS Daily Double; Of that number, 275-300,000 are traditional sales. Those results would easily put Drake at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning him the largest debut of 2018 and the biggest first-week sales since Taylor Swift’s Reputation (1.2 million).

ICYMI @Drake 🍾 has 55 new song certifications and is now the Top Digital Song Artist 🎉 #drake142million #RIAAtopcertified pic.twitter.com/rF4bOEtwYU — RIAA (@RIAA) June 29, 2018

The 31-year-old star celebrated the success of his new album in Miami, Florida at a party with friends and fans on Friday night. The group drove the crowd at the club wild by throwing money into the air from their VIP table. While the DJ played the entire 25-track album, Drake did not speak to the fans or interact with anyone other than his 50-strong crew, who reportedly left after a couple of hours.