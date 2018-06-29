Janet Jackson To Receive Icon Award at 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Not only is Janet Jackson an icon in the eyes of the Billboard Music Awards (as she was granted the honor at last month’s ceremony), she’ll also receive the Icon Award at the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards this summer.

BMI Vice President Creative (Atlanta), Catherine Brewton, said in a statement, “As one of the most influential entertainers of all time, Janet Jackson’s artistry and music transcends generations and has inspired many with messages of empowerment that can be heard throughout her rich catalog of music. She is the definition of an icon, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

The event will be held Thursday, August 30 at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall in Atlanta and will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President Creative (Atlanta), Catherine Brewton.

Last weekend, Janet was also honored with the first-ever Impact Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Past BMI Icon honorees include Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, James Brown, Snoop Dogg, Al Green and more. BMI is the global leader in music rights management.

Congrats, Janet! Well-deserved!

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for OUT Magazine)