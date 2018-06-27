LeToya Luckett is Pregnant

First comes marriage, then comes the baby… so they say!

This holds true for former Destiny’s Child star Letoya Luckett, who is expecting her first child with new husband, Dallas-based entrepreneur Tommicus Walker.

Luckett confirmed the news via her Instagram account on Wednesday after posting a video, in which her stepdaughter, Madison, revealed the baby news.

“Hi, my name is Madison Walker and I know something you don’t know! I think I’ll give you a hint. I’m going to sing you a song. Daddy and Ms. Toya sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. Eww! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby!”

Luckett plans to reveal more news next week, including the sex of her first child, on Independence Day.

Sources tell TMZ the big news will involve fireworks.

LeToya married Walker last year in a lavish ceremony at Villa Antonia, a sprawling mansion in the canyons of the Texas Hill Country in Austin, TX.