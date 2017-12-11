LeToya Luckett Ties The Knot In Lavish Wedding

It’s Official — LeToya Luckett is a married woman!

The R&B singer, 36, and Dallas-based entrepreneur Tommicus Walker wed over the weekend during a lavish ceremony in Austin, TX.

Held on Sunday, the couple tied the knot at Villa Antonia, a sprawling mansion in the canyons of the Texas Hill Country.

For her special day, LeToya wore a custom Vera Wang gown and Christian Louboutin sandals down the aisle, while the groom rocked a Tom Ford jacket and pants by Ermenegildo Zegna.

“Vera Wang graciously allowed me to add a few touches to my dress as my own addition,” Luckett tells ESSENCE.

Luckett’s best friend, rapper Ludacris’ wife Eudoxie Bridges served as one of two matrons-of-honor. Celebrities in attendance included Michelle Williams, Latavia Roberson, Ludacris, and Tank, who sang “At Last” as Luckett walked down the aisle.

Luckett took to social media back in August (2017) to announce her engagement to Tommicus.

“I feel it’s very important to build your foundation first before sharing your relationship with the world,” she said at the time of their engagement.

This is LeToya’s second marriage; Her first was with Rob Hillman, who she wed in 2015, but the marriage only lasted two months.