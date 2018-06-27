Joe Jackson Passes Away at 89

Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson (89), has died.

A source close to the family told stated that Mr. Jackson passed on at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning (June 27) in Los Angeles.

“He had home nursing care and things took a turn and they wanted to rush him to the hospital, but it was too late,” the source close to the Jackson family told Radar.

On June 22, Joe was hospitalized in the final stages of terminal cancer. His family including wife, Katherine, had been at his bedside, as well as his children and grandchildren.

In May 2016, the father of 11, whose children also included the members of the Jackson 5, was hospitalized following a check-up at his doctor’s office. He has been struggling with health issues for a while; In 2015, he suffered a stroke and three heart attacks after which doctors implanted a pacemaker.

Joe, who married Katherine in 1949, had a brief music career before putting his sons, including Michael and Jermaine, together in a group called The Jackson 5. After they were signed to Motown in 1968, the family moved to California, where the patriarch supervised the group’s recording sessions and later opened his own record label, establishing the careers of his youngest son, Randy, and daughter Janet. He was criticized for his parenting and management practices, including physical brutality.

Katherine twice filed divorce papers over the years but later withdrew them and the couple remained married despite Joe fathering a child with another woman. The two did not live together and had a strained relationship during the last years of his life.

News of Joe’s death also comes two days after the ninth anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death.

Janet Jackson recently paid homage to her father while receiving the Impact Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards. “My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable,” she said. “My incredible father drove me to be the best I can. My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence.”