After five years, two-time Grammy-nominated producer/singer-songwriter Drew Scott has wrapped up his EP trilogy with Places I’ve Ever Been Vol. 3. (“Vol. 1” was released in 2013 and “Vol. 2” followed in 2014).

Vol. 3 contains the previously released offerings “Unhealthy” and “Mindful.” He also dropped the chill, fresh visual for the project cut “Simple,” which was inspired by RadioHead’s 1997 hit “No Surprises.”

“I love how vulnerable Thom Yorke was in that video,” says Scott. “I’m accepting that vulnerability now with my artistry.”

He continued about the project, ” This EP is the mark of a new journey and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on!”

Watch “Simple” and stream Vol. 3 below:

Drew Scott has worked hwith the likes of Teyana Taylor, Zendaya, Bridget Kelly, Luke James, Fantasia Barrino, Nick Jonas and Jake Miller to name a few. Listen to the new EP below.