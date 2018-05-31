Drew Scott Says Be ‘Mindful’ on New Single

Following his January release “Unhealthy,” Drew Scott returns with a brand new song for the summer titled “Mindful.”

Over the tropical track, Scott reassures his woman that she is the only love interest in his life, especially in this day and age of social media and the options it presents. “Girl when it comes to my heart, I swear you are the only one,” he sings.

“Mindful” is the third single from Scott’s upcoming project, Places I’ve Ever Been, Vol. 3, which releases on June 15. Vol. 3 is the follow-up to Scott’s 2016 EP, Detour.