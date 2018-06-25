Watch Ella Mai Bring ‘Boo’d Up’ To the 2018 BET Awards

Ella Mai took her single “Boo’d Up” to the 2018 BET Awards last night (June 24) after months of the song rising on the charts and inundating the airwaves as an unexpected smash hit for the British songstress.

Wearing a leather jacket and blue jeans, Mai and her amazing band had the crowd grooving to the lovey jam.

Watch Ella light up the 2018 BET Awards below:

In other Ella Mai news, the single Boo’d up was certified platinum last week. Along with a photo of herself holding a platinum plaque with her team Meko Yohannes and DJ Mustard, She wrote on IG, “can’t find the words to express how grateful i am for these 2 men for believing in me from day dot and always having my back no matter what! i thought we were gold and they surprised me! PLATINUMMMMMMMM BABBYYYYY! my first plaque, WOW ❤ forever grateful.”

