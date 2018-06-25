Miguel stopped by the BET Awards on Sunday (June 24) for an ethereal performance of his newest single “Come Through and Chill” and “Sky Walker,” both off his War & Leisure album.

Miguel kept it simple for his set; dressed in all white, he descended down white stairs surrounded by stage fog and pyramid/volcano imagery. Three female background dancers do their thing while he performs “Come Through and Chill” and “Sky Walker.”

Miguel is heading out on the Ascension Tour this summer beginning on August 23.

Watch Miguel’s suave performance below: