Janelle Monáe took a break from her Dirty Computer Tour to perform two singles from the album of the same name at the 2018 BET Awards.
Perched upon a throne and dressed in a striped suit, Monáe was surrounded by 20 women dancers as she opened her performance with her energetic rap-like single “Django Jane” before transitioning to “I Like That.”
The Dirty Computer Tour kicked off on June 11 in Seattle, Washington.
Watch Janelle’s fiery performance below:
👑@JanelleMonae continues to mesmerize us. We bow to you Queen! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/5DIy8mS88a
— BET (@BET) June 25, 2018
