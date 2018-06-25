Janelle Monáe took a break from her Dirty Computer Tour to perform two singles from the album of the same name at the 2018 BET Awards.

Perched upon a throne and dressed in a striped suit, Monáe was surrounded by 20 women dancers as she opened her performance with her energetic rap-like single “Django Jane” before transitioning to “I Like That.”

The Dirty Computer Tour kicked off on June 11 in Seattle, Washington.

Watch Janelle’s fiery performance below: