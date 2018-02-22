Janelle Monae Drops “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane” Videos

After a musical hiatus, Janelle Monáe makes her return with two eclectic singles.
From her upcoming third studio album, Dirty Computer, which she dubs an “Emotion Picture,” the singer and actress issues music videos for new songs “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane.”
Taking inspiration from the late music legend Prince, in “Make Me Feel,” Monae delivers some 80s nostalgia as she highlights her more risque side, which includes dancing, flirting, and revealing clothing.
On “Django Jane,” Monae shows off her aggressive side as she drops some thought-provoking and empowering rhymes while paying tribute to Black History Month and black women around the world. The video was directed by Andrew Donoho and Chuck Lightning, with additional vagina monologue footage directed by Lacey Duke.
Monae’s upcoming ‘Dirty Computer’ follows up her last project, 2013’s The Electric Lady.
“I’m actually terrified. It’s such an honest body of work and I don’t know how people are going to react to it,” she toldnBeats 1 host Zane Lowe about the upcoming LP. “I know that there are a lot of things that I haven’t discussed and I think this is the album that you’ll get an opportunity to get a closer glimpse into my mind and into my heart.”
Janelle has been in the studio with Julia Michaels and Chuck Lightning working on her “Emotion Picture” Dirty Computer, which will also include a narrative film. The album is now available for pre-order and arrives everywhere April 27.