Ginette Claudette Stays ‘True’ To Her Feelings On New Single

Following her previous track “Twisted,” Ginette Claudette returns with another jam called “True.”

In the song, Ginette confesses to missing an ex, a relatable topic for us all. “‘True’ is one of the most honest songs I’ve put out – wildly specific, yet light and fun,” says Ginette. “I think we’ve all been in that place before…I definitely have and this song makes me feel better about it.”

“Yeah it’s true, yeah it’s true / I been missin’ you,” she resounds on the chorus of the song, which was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Rico Love.

You’ll be able to find “True” and “Twisted” on Claudette’s forthcoming sophomore project, which is the follow-up to her 2014 offering, Tainted Emotions.