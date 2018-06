Rising crooner ELHAE extends his fan-favorite interlude “Blue” into a full song with the help of singer Sabrina Claudio.

The short piano ballad from ELHAE’s 2017 EP Aura II (produced by Ayo n Keyz) is extended into a full-length duet with Claudio, which makes for some sweet sounds.

Stream below:

This extended version of “Blue” follows his April release “Die Alone.”

ELHAE is set to release his full-length album soon, which he revealed was completed back in December 2017.