Video: Chris Brown – To My Bed

Following the choreography filled video for “Hope You Do,” Chris Brown offers yet another dance-heavy visual for the Heartbreak on a Full Moon offering, “To My Bed.”

Shot in a futuristic setting, the clip sees Chris being set free from some type of plastic bondage by a woman dressed in white. After being released from his tightly-sealed wrapping, he and his lady background dancers begin to unleash some hard-hitting, flexible choreography between sets designs of pyramids and stairs.

Catch Chris Brown when he’ll perform at the 2018 BET Experience in L.A. this weekend. He’ll also be in a city near you on his “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” tour featuring special guests 6LACK, Rich the Kid and H.E.R whom Brown also graces the remix of H.E.R’s single “Focus.”