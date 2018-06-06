Chris Brown Is a Dancing Machine in ‘Hope You Do’ Video

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Chris Brown’s killer dance moves but they’re back on full display in his new music video for “Hope You Do,” a track from his latest album, ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon.’

Co-directed by Brown and Daniel CZ, the black-and-white clip sees Brown in almost a “Smooth Criminal” setting via Michael Jackson as he rocks a fedora and trenchcoat. A bevy of female background dancers keep up with Brown’s swift choreography as they dance on various floors of a vintage warehouse before taking the moves to L.A.’s 2nd Street tunnel.

Catch Brown on his 27-city trek “Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour” which will kick off on June 19 in Seattle and wraps Aug. 4 in Las Vegas. The trek will feature special guests 6LACK, H.E.R., and Rich the Kid.