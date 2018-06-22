Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2018 BET Awards

Anita Baker has almost four decades of musical career history under her belt, so it’s only right that she’s honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 BET Awards this Sunday (June 24).

Since Baker broke in 1983 with her debut album, The Songstress, she’s been wooing fans with her warn, tender tones in hits including “Angel,” “Sweet Love,” “Body & Soul,” “I Apologize” and “Giving You The Best That I Got.” She’s been eight Grammy Awards.

Along with being serenaded with their own music catalog by other artists, Lifetime Achievement Award recipients usually grace the stage themselves to remind everyone why they are legends. However, Baker, unfortunately, won’t be taking the stage due to an upper respiratory infection:

Ok. Its Settled… It will be LOVELY, to Simply Sit & Accept This Beautiful Gift/Honor from my Family @BET #not performing🎶🎤 pic.twitter.com/oSXAMoUk4i — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 21, 2018

But who will honor the legendary Ms. Baker? To find out, tune in this Sunday, June 24 at 8 p/m. ET on BET. Jamie Foxx will host the 18th annual affair.