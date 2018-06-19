Since breaking the internet over the weekend by dropping their surprise joint album “Everything Is Love” and adjoining video “Apesh*t,” Beyonce and Jay-Z’s single has hit No. 1 on iTunes. As fans try to interpret the artsy, trap video and the lyrics of the album, there’s high interest of what when into making this album.

Well, veteran production duo Cool & Dre have the answer, as they boast credits on three of the album’s nine tracks. They talked to Rolling Stone about what it took to secretly create Bey and Jay’s first joint album as they prepared for their ‘On the Run II’ Tour.

The process involved playing tracks for Bey and Jay, who loved them and ultimately invited the producers to stay in Paris with them to finish up the album.

When talking about how they got involved with the album, Dre explained:

“probably eight, nine weeks ago, Cool and I started sending [Jay Z] ideas. He emailed right back after he heard it, “This shit’s crazy. Keep feeding me.” After a couple records, we gave him one song that he loved so much he was like, “You in L.A.? Come over.”

He invites us over, and in a 10 or 11-hour span, we cut around five or six records. Towards the end, he started playing me records that he and Beyoncé cut. There was one record that Cool kept saying, “Yo, Dre, don’t leave there without playing him ‘Salud!’” So after he played a couple Beyoncé duet records, I was like, “Yo, can I play you one more?” It was just the beat, but he was like, “What the fuck? You wait until the end of the night to play this shit? You crazy?”

As I was laying [the hook], Beyoncé walks into the studio. When it was done, she played it three or four times, and she’s like, I love this, this is great. He’s like, “Yo, we’re going to Paris, if you guys want to come out, you should come out.” We stayed there with B and Jay for two and a half or three weeks in Paris.”

