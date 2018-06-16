Beyonce and Jay-Z Release Surprise Album, ‘Everything Is Love’

A rumored album from music greats Beyonce and Jay-Z has been in conversations for a while now, but today (June 16), the project comes alive.

The superstar couple caught fans and music enthusiast off guard by releasing their debut join album, Everything Is Love, a nine-track LP that arrives in the midst of their “On the Run II Tour.”

Debuted on tour in London and streaming exclusively on Tidal, the project, released under the moniker The Carters, is also accompanied by a new music video for the song “Apeshit,” an artsy collage that highlights the high-class living of one of the world richest couples.

In the Ricky Saiz-directed video, Bey and Hov take over The Louvre in Paris, donning high fashion looks in front of the museum’s most famous art pieces: the Mona Lisa, Venus De Milo and Great Sphinx of Tanis.

Preview the project below.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Everything Is Love Tracklist

1. “Summer”

2. “Apeshit”

3. “Boss”

4. “Nice”

5. “713”

6. “Friends”

7. “Heard About Us”

8. “Black Effect”

9. “LoveHappy”