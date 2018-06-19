There’s a lot of buzz that’s been surrounding Ariana Grande’s love life regarding her fast engagement to SNL’s Pete Davidson. But the buzz surrounding her fourth studio effort “Sweetener” is also heating up with the reveal of the album artwork and tracklist.

The album artwork is a big photo of Grande looking up rather sweetly as she rocks her signature ponytail, only this time a little lower and platinum blond. The tracklist runs 15 deep with features including Missy Elliott, Pharrell, and Nicki Minaj. (Also, notably, Ariana has an interlude on the album titled “Pete,” assumed to be a declaration of love for her fiance of a month).

Speaking of Minaj, her Ariana-featured single “Bed” is rising on the charts, and the duo has yet another collab on the album called “TLIC (The Light Is Coming)” and the video is slated to arrive tomorrow (June 20th).

Check out the tracklist of Sweetener and a teaser clip of “TLIC” below:

hello twenty four hours until you can preorder sweetener and hear / see ‘the light is coming’ 🌫☁💡🍦🌬☁🌩⚡🌩🥂☁♡ 🌪☁ pic.twitter.com/M7RHykjQi6 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 19, 2018

Sweetener Tracklist:

1. Raindrops (Intro)

2. God Is a Woman

3. TLIC (ft. Nicki Minaj)

4. R.E.M.

5. Borderline (ft. Missy Elliott)

6.Breathing

7. Successful

8. Everytime

9. Sweetener

10. NTLTC

11. Better Off

12. Pete (Interlude)

13. Goodnight and Go

14. Blazed (ft. Pharrell)

15. Get Well Soon