SZA Says Her Vocal Health Is ‘Slowly But Surely’ Getting Better

Last month, SZA made headlines when it was revealed she had to dip out of TDE’s Championship Tour because her vocal chords were “permanently” damaged. The ominous diagnosis concerned fans about the future of her health, music, and career. But it seems there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

She took to Twitter yesterday (June 17th) to update fans and followers with good news: it seems her vocals are not permanently damaged and she’s been working with various doctors to slowly heal.

“Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction,” she writes. “Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you 🙏🏾❤ I love you.”

She continued: “Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely.”

Good to hear! We wish SZA a speedy recovery.