Oh No! SZA Says Her Voice Is Permanently Damaged

Bad news for singer SZA…

The TDE singer was pulled off the “Championship Tour” last week for vocal issues, and the ailment doesn’t seem to be getting better – a matter of fact, it’s getting worse.

This morning (May 30), in a series of now-deleted tweets, the R&B beauty revealed the status of her vocal condition:

Last week, TDE boss Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said of the Grammy-nominated R&B artist: “I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocals chords are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage.”

This is disheartening news seeing that her career just got started! Hopefully, SZA can delicately work through it like Adele and continue to shine!