In honor of the 20th anniversary of her breakout solo album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” R&B/Hip-Hop legend Lauryn Hill has announced an international tour called The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill World Tour 2018.

Set to kick off in just a few weeks on July 5th in Virginia Beach, the U.S. dates have been released with a lineup of supporting acts on select dates including SZA, Nas, M.I.A, Dave Chapelle, A$AP Rocky, Big Boi, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jo Mersa Marley, Talib Kweli, Bambaata Marley, Shabazz Palaces, Patoranking, Tierra Whack, Protoje, Kelela, Victory, Raury, and Iman Omari.

The tour will start on the east coast and slide up through NYC and Canada before heading down south to Charlotte, Miami, and Florida. The tour will then head out west to Las Vegas, Portland, L.A., Phoenix, and New Mexico before wrapping the U.S. leg up in St. Louis on October 5th. Hill also announced that she will be adding a Los Angeles date at the Hollywood Bowl on September 18th.

Fall/winter European dates will be announced soon.

Check out the U.S. tour schedule and guests for each date below:

07-05 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-08 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live (with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-11 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion (with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-13 Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier (with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Tierra Whack, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-15 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach (with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley)

07-18 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage (with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East,Tierra Whack)

07-20 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

07-22 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07-25 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury)

07-26 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater (with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury)

07-29 St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium (with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

07-31 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater (with Big Boi, De La Soul, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

08-02 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place (with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley)

08-03 Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre (with Big Boi, De La Soul, Victory)

08-05 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium (with Big Boi, Dave East, Victory)

08-08 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (with Nas, Santigold, Victory)

09-07 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas (with Nas, Protoje, Iman Omari)

09-09 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (with Kelela, Protoje, Iman Omari)

09-12 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum (with Nas, Santigold, Iman Omari)

09-14 Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park (with Santigold, De La Soul, Iman Omari)

09-15 Kent, WA – ShoWare Center (with Santigold, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces)

09-18 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (with Dave Chappelle, De La Soul)

09-20 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (with SZA, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces)

09-22 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre (with Santigold, Mr. Eazi, Tierra Whack)

09-24 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre (with Nas, Talib Kwell, Tierra Whack)

09-26 Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre (with Santigold, Talib Kwell, Shabazz Palaces)

09-29 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre (with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

09-30 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

10-03 New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena (with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

10-05 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena (with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)