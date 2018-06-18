PREMIERE: Show Tyme – Love Truth

After recently blessing us with the music video for the single, “Come On Home To Me,” Trenton, NJ born R&B/Soul artist Show Tyme returns with his debut studio album, ‘Love Truth,’ via his imprint Cold Rain in partnership with W.A.R. Media.

The 15-song set features a soulful collection of harmonically-rich R&B/Soul records surrounding relationships, love, and society, with a dash of fun.

“The album is my interpretation of how I see love through the ups and downs, pitfalls and comebacks,” he says about the project.

Listen to ‘Love Truth’ below: