Kayla Briana Drops New Single, ‘Confused’

R&B’s new it-girl, Kayla Briana, offers another ladies anthem produced by none other than her go-to Super-Producer, London On Da Track. “Confused,” comes after last years summer jam, “Luck” feat. Dreezy, earning her over a million plus streams on Spotify and counting! “Confused,” introduces a women weighing her options with a relationship going nowhere.

Soothing melodies, accompanied by London’s signature 808’s, sets the stage for sassy lyrics culminating up to her breaking point, “I don’t know what to do, I’m just so confused—over you!”

Check out the hot new single for download and purchase below. Let us know if you're feeling it! Ladies, what would you do!?