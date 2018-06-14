Angel Drops Video For Nostalgic Single ‘Nothing Wrong’

From his newest EP Woman, British crooner Angel drops the visual for “Nothing Wrong.”

Filmed in NYC, Angel links up with his lady to cruise around and vibe out to the jam which features an R. Kelly interpolation and sample (and in these times, that’s risky and bold). Between lo-fi vignettes, colorful clothes (and of course, the R. Kelly reference), the clip is a tasteful nod to the 90s. A muppet in the likeness of Angel also cameos in the video to groove along to the music.

Watch below:

Listen to Woman HERE.