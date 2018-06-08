UK Crooner Angel Releases Smooth ‘WOMAN’-Friendly Album (Stream)

After years of building a fanbase by working his way up through mixtapes, EPs, and singles, UK-helmed R&B singer/songwriter/producer Angel has finally released his new album, WOMAN (Motown/Island Records).

The 14-track album is an ode to the women who have shaped his life, and features some major bops, including “No Flutes,” which takes a page from Coolio’s 1995 hit “Gangster’s Paradise” and “Return of the Mackin” which samples “Faith Evans’ “Soon As I Get Home.”

“Women have had a massive influence on my journey in more ways than one. Stuff like having a daughter and spending quality time choppin’ it up with my nan has taught me how to admire a woman, not just a woman, but more so the power of women and how much they actually bring to the table.” Continuing he adds, “Women write things with their movements that I for the life of me could never write with a pen.” Eric Bellinger, Giggs, Swizz Beatz, and Haile from WSTRN all lend their talents to the project.

Angel gained more stateside exposure when he supported August Alsina on a slew of live shows. WOMAN follows his EP “HER.”

Stream snippets of WOMAN below: